Project TXA (TXA) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00006281 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Project TXA has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $433,814.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00065005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.00 or 0.08050962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00062468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00075341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,305.99 or 0.99734548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

