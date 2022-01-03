NativeCoin (N8V) One Day Volume Hits $53.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $400,265.79 and $53.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.45 or 0.00235268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.08 or 0.00512142 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00086145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.