Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce sales of $31.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.50 million to $32.70 million. Evolus reported sales of $20.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $96.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.52 million to $97.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $152.47 million, with estimates ranging from $143.22 million to $163.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 45,024 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 46.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 646,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 704.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 526,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. 40,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.41. Evolus has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $17.38.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

