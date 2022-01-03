Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.89

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.89 and last traded at $94.97, with a volume of 322003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.03.

Several research firms have commented on SIMO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,761 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

