Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.04

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 3690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

CPYYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

