Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.14

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 126279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

