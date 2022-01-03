Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCHGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

CCHGY traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

