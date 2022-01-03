Short Interest in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Expands By 600.0%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

APNHY remained flat at $$14.08 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.79.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.