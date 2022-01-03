Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.23. 5,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

