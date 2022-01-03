GeoCoin Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $437,354.90 and approximately $21.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,283.03 or 0.99923620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00320743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00084510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001920 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.