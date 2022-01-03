Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

