Argent Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $61.19 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

