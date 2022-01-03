Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report sales of $98.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.37 million and the highest is $99.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $111.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $416.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.08 million to $422.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $382.96 million, with estimates ranging from $377.92 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.12 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $15.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.96. 46,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp are set to split on Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301. Corporate insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

