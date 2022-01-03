$20.62 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce $20.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.21 million to $21.05 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $19.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $80.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.94 million to $80.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $88.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $92.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. 104,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,685. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $594.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 51.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

