Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. 8X8 reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $59,583.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,634 shares of company stock worth $1,907,141 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after buying an additional 126,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 214,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after buying an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGHT traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.03.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

