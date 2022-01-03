Analysts Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post sales of $247.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.04 million and the lowest is $243.32 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $244.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $862.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.70 million to $866.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $911.43 million, with estimates ranging from $899.82 million to $923.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 317,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,569. The company has a market capitalization of $905.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

