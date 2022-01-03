$389.40 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce $389.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.49 million to $405.30 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $254.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRBK traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,133. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

