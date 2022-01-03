Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to post sales of $2.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 million and the highest is $3.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. 905,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 201.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 151.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth $81,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.