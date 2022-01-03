Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to post sales of $2.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 million and the highest is $3.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. 905,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 201.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 151.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth $81,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

