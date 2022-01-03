Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Simulations Plus reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $49.78. 114,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.48. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.15, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

