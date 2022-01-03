GenesisX 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $45,239.96 and approximately $6.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,213,975 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

