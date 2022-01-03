Automata Network Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Automata Network has a market cap of $112.71 million and $12.11 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001413 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Automata Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00065256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.43 or 0.08075463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00062422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00075456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,231.57 or 0.99812529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.