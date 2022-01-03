Shard Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shard has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $11,707.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

