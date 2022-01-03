Brokerages Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Price Target at $61.67

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,591 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,222. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after buying an additional 246,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 639,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,446. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

