Bradley Mark J. Cuts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bradley Mark J. trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Trimble comprises approximately 2.4% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after purchasing an additional 503,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Trimble by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,093,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

