Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Down 91.3% in December

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SGAPY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $17.21. 56,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

