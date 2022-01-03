Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Down 91.3% in December

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SGAPY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $17.21. 56,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

