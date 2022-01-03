Short Interest in Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Declines By 93.5%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDSCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.4157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

