Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LBSR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 42,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

