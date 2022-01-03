Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LBSR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 42,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.00.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
