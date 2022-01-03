Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

