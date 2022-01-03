Phore Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,550.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1,550.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012949 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003814 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00038163 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.71 or 0.00361650 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,791,238 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

