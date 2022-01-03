Bottos Market Cap Tops $660,740.10 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $660,740.10 and approximately $6,134.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

