Daniels&Tansey LLP Has $7.24 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 288.0% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 95,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.16 and a 12-month high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

