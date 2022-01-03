Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after acquiring an additional 276,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after buying an additional 185,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $207.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $178.75 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

