Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $273,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $245.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.58 and a 200-day moving average of $208.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.