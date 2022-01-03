Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 6.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $222.45 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

