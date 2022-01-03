ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $71.29 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00065861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.07 or 0.08087448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,163.85 or 0.99637370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007283 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

