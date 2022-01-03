Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Update

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,987,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SNPW traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. 5,584,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,757,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Sun Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
About Sun Pacific
Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.