Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Update

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,987,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SNPW traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. 5,584,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,757,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Sun Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solar and other energy solutions. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, which utilize advertising offerings for state and local municipalities. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to public and commercials customers.

