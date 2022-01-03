Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the November 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SWRAY stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.79. 35,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $8.26.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

