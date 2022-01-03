Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGNQ) Short Interest Update

Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGNQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TNGNQ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,870. Tengion has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Tengion

Tengion, Inc is a medicine company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing of neo-organs and products. The company was founded by Steven Nichtberger and David I. Scheer on July 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC.

