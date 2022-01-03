Keybank National Association OH Buys 903 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $69,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,402.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,341.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,302.09. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.92, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

