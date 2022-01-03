Keybank National Association OH Has $81.70 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $81,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $292.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.56 and its 200-day moving average is $278.34. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

