Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Post $2.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $10.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after buying an additional 243,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $7.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.10. 18,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

