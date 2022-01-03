InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $81.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of InMode stock traded down $5.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 62,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.67. InMode has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

