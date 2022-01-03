Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms have commented on LRCDF. CIBC raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS LRCDF remained flat at $$31.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.