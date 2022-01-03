InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.36.
A number of brokerages have commented on INNV. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnovAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair cut shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 577,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,028. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $27.18.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
