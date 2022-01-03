InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on INNV. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnovAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair cut shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 577,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,028. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InnovAge will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

