Brokerages Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target at $19.68

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

