DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

BOOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of BOOM stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.90. 122,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,670. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $803.30 million, a PE ratio of 476.67, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.10.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DMC Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DMC Global by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in DMC Global by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

