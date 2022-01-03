REPO Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. REPO has a market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00065861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.07 or 0.08087448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,163.85 or 0.99637370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007283 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

