Arqma Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $517,307.45 and $2,231.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,331.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.35 or 0.08118271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.00320198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.96 or 0.00940949 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00074784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.10 or 0.00496639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00262734 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,923,580 coins and its circulating supply is 11,879,036 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

