Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 949 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAMR opened at $121.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

