Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 11,912 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises 2.5% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 157.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

GTLS opened at $159.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.57. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.87 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

